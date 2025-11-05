Renee’s Substack
A Day on Capitol Hill: Families, Reform, and the Power of Showing Up
Mark Ludwig leads advocates to Capitol Hill to educate lawmakers on the unintended harms of Title IV-D
14 hrs ago
•
Renee kitani
4
1
October 2025
Affidavit Movement Sweeping the Family Courts: A New Kind of Protest
On a sunny fall morning in Maricopa County, Arizona, a woman in a crisp white suit stood outside the county clerk’s office, affidavit in hand.
Oct 18
•
Renee kitani
2
Justice Shouldn’t Require a Six-Figure Bond
God will never be mocked
Oct 17
•
Renee kitani
2
Hidden Violence in Our Family Courts: The Truth Finally Exposed
For decades, the American public has been kept in the dark about what really happens behind the sealed doors of our family courts.
Oct 16
•
Renee kitani
1
The E-Myth of Family Reform: Turning Passion into a System for Change
When I first heard Mark Lugwin mention The E Myth Revisited by Michael E.
Oct 16
•
Renee kitani
2
When Justice Comes with a Price Tag in Loudoun County
By Renee Kitani
Oct 14
•
Renee kitani
1
Parental Alienation: The Worldwide Crisis the Federal Government Keeps Funding
Across the world from the UK to the United States families are being destroyed by a system that profits from conflict.
Oct 13
•
Renee kitani
From Hooves to Heartbeats: Watching the World Play Polo in Virginia
A celebration of the horses, the riders, and one remarkable woman whose love for the game runs deeper than the arena itself.
Oct 13
•
Renee kitani
1
Judges in Ohio Push to Rewrite the Law This Time, on Parental Rights
By Renee kitani
Oct 8
•
Renee kitani
2
Judicial Immunity and the End of Equal Justice
From family courts to federal dismissals, systemic barriers deny citizens their rights. Reform will not come from inside the system. It must come from…
Oct 3
•
Renee kitani
1
The Conservatory of Conversation
Between Birds, Blossoms, and Friendship
Oct 1
•
Renee kitani
September 2025
JR and the Hidden Door
JR had been waiting all evening.
Sep 30
•
Renee kitani
1
