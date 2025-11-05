Renee’s Substack

October 2025

Affidavit Movement Sweeping the Family Courts: A New Kind of Protest
On a sunny fall morning in Maricopa County, Arizona, a woman in a crisp white suit stood outside the county clerk’s office, affidavit in hand.
  
Justice Shouldn’t Require a Six-Figure Bond
God will never be mocked
  
Hidden Violence in Our Family Courts: The Truth Finally Exposed
For decades, the American public has been kept in the dark about what really happens behind the sealed doors of our family courts.
  
The E-Myth of Family Reform: Turning Passion into a System for Change
When I first heard Mark Lugwin mention The E Myth Revisited by Michael E.
  
When Justice Comes with a Price Tag in Loudoun County
By Renee Kitani
  
Parental Alienation: The Worldwide Crisis the Federal Government Keeps Funding
Across the world from the UK to the United States families are being destroyed by a system that profits from conflict.
  
From Hooves to Heartbeats: Watching the World Play Polo in Virginia
A celebration of the horses, the riders, and one remarkable woman whose love for the game runs deeper than the arena itself.
  
Judges in Ohio Push to Rewrite the Law This Time, on Parental Rights
By Renee kitani
  
Judicial Immunity and the End of Equal Justice
From family courts to federal dismissals, systemic barriers deny citizens their rights. Reform will not come from inside the system. It must come from…
  
The Conservatory of Conversation
Between Birds, Blossoms, and Friendship
  
September 2025

