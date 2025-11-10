Today, November 10, 2025, marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has recognized this milestone with a resolution honoring generations of Marines who have served and defended the nation.

The resolution celebrates the Marine Corps’ long history from the Revolutionary War to today and encourages residents to recognize the courage, honor, and commitment of veterans.

This anniversary is especially meaningful to me because of my father, a Marine veteran who served during the Korean War. At 92 years old, he represents the dedication, bravery, and service the resolution honors.

I also want to give a heartfelt thank you to Lieutenant Dan and the team at the Ashburn Veterans Office. Their support has been incredible they helped reinstate my father’s pension and guided us through every step of veterans’ benefits and services.

Today, I honor all veterans, especially those who have shaped our history and communities. Take a moment to thank a Marine or any veteran for their service. Loudoun County’s resolution is a reminder that courage and commitment deserve recognition in our hearts, our communities, and our government.

Read the full Loudoun County resolution here: https://bit.ly/47CPCWQ

