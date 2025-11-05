Yesterday was one of the most powerful days I’ve experienced as an advocate. I had the privilege of joining Mark Ludwig, founder of Americans for Equal Shared Parenting (AFESP), and a team of more than forty passionate advocates for a day in Washington, D.C. dedicated to family reform and educating Congress about the realities behind Title IV-D.

The morning began at the Holiday Inn, where advocates from across the country gathered for breakfast before marching to Capitol Hill. Mark led the meeting with his usual mix of passion and strategy teaching us how to effectively communicate with legislators, what the mission truly is, and how to build relationships that lead to real change.

This wasn’t about showing up with slogans or demands. As Mark explained, you don’t go to Washington just to push a bill you go to build understanding. You go to inform, to listen, and to connect. Change doesn’t happen from the outside shouting in; it begins with education and relationships built one door, one conversation at a time.

Under Mark’s leadership, the movement is growing into an informed army of advocates mothers, fathers, grandparents, and children affected by the flaws in our family court system. His goal is to train us, to send us out equipped not just with talking points but with knowledge and purpose.

After the morning briefing, the 40 plus advocates divided into smaller teams. I joined a group of five two incredible women whose courage inspired me deeply, and three men who were equally passionate and determined. Our mission was simple but profound: to bring awareness to how Title IV-D, the federal funding structure for child support enforcement, has become a system that too often harms the very families it was meant to protect.

Our first stop was the Rayburn House Office Building, one of the main congressional buildings. It was both thrilling and humbling to walk those marble corridors for the first time maps in hand, trying to navigate our way to the right offices. None of us had ever done this before, and it was almost comical at times, standing together figuring out which direction to turn. But that sense of discovery

of being there, doing something that mattered was unforgettable.

One of the day’s most memorable moments came when we visited the office of Representative Tim Burchett from Tennessee. We were warmly welcomed by his legal assistant, Anna Fox, who was gracious, open, and genuinely interested in what we had to say.

Anna invited all five of us into her office and gave us the time to speak about family reform and the need to revisit Title IV-D. What struck me most was her honesty she told us that we were the first group ever to visit their office to discuss Title IV-D. She admitted she hadn’t realized the scope of the problem but promised to bring our message directly to the Congressman.

Her kindness and willingness to listen left a deep impression on all of us. I’ll never forget her office full of sports memorabilia, especially hockey sticks and baseball gear which reflected a warm, approachable energy that matched her spirit.

That meeting reminded me why this work is so essential. So many policymakers simply don’t know what families are enduring. When we show up and share our experiences, we open eyes, hearts, and doors.

I joined this mission because of my own journey what I’ve witnessed in New Jersey family court, and what my daughter and grandson have endured through the system. Living now in Virginia, I continue to advocate for families who’ve been devastated by family court decisions and policies that put financial incentives over the well-being of children.

This movement is bipartisan it’s not about politics, it’s about people. Families in every state, from every background, are being affected. And now, thanks to Mark Ludwig and the growing community he’s built, our collective voice is getting stronger.

Next February, the goal is to double our numbers in Washington, and by spring, to bring together 150 advocates or more. Each visit, each story, each meeting adds momentum to the call for reform.

Yesterday, as I walked those halls with my team laughing, learning, and realizing that we were making history in small but meaningful ways I felt hope. Hope that this movement is only just beginning to rise.

And to borrow Mark’s own words: You ain’t seen nothing yet.

