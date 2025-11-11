By Renee kitani

This Veterans Day, as our nation honors the brave men and women who have fought to defend our country, I find myself thinking about another kind of war one that takes place far from any battlefield, yet leaves deep and lasting scars.

It is the war fought in America’s family courts.

Those who have entered this system know the battle all too well. It is a billion dollar industry where parents are turned against one another, children are caught in the crossfire, and the professionals who claim to protect families profit from prolonged conflict. Hearings drag on for years. Evaluations multiply. Emotions run high. Families are drained financially, emotionally, and spiritually while the very system that should protect children instead commodifies them.

Friends and neighbors often turn away, unable to understand. The pain is invisible to those outside the process, yet it consumes those within it. The scars linger long after the final judgment, long after the lawyers have moved on. The casualties are the families themselves the mothers, fathers, and especially the children left to navigate the emotional wreckage.

Sometimes I think they might as well put a barcode on a child’s head, the way the system tracks and profits from their suffering. It’s that dehumanizing.

Like any war, the family court battle creates veterans of its own people who have endured unimaginable loss but who continue to stand, advocate, and fight for change. They are the quiet warriors, the advocates and survivors who see the truth from the inside and work tirelessly to expose it.

On this Veterans Day, while we pay tribute to those who served our nation with courage and sacrifice, I also want to honor the families who continue to fight for justice, fairness, and love within a broken system. Their courage deserves recognition too.