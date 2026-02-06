Renee’s Substack

Richard Luthmann
3d

This is the kind of reform moment Family Court critics have been demanding for years—quiet, rational, and grounded in reality instead of ideology. Missouri lawmakers, led by Jamie Ray Gragg, are signaling that children are not trophies and parents are not expendable. The Fatherhood Engagement Bill pushes back against the toxic incentive structure that fuels custody warfare, court profiteering, and parental alienation. By recognizing engaged fatherhood as stabilizing—not suspicious—this legislation strikes at the root of Family Court dysfunction. Advocates like Mark Ludwig and Advocates for Family 50-50 understand the stakes: shared responsibility reduces conflict, limits abuse of discretion, and protects kids. This isn’t culture war politics—it’s overdue course correction.

3d

is genuinely encouraging, and I’m glad Missouri is taking this step. Shared parenting and engaged fatherhood absolutely matter.

That said, many states already have extensive “best interest of the child” statutes and procedures that look strong on paper — including recognition of 50-50 parenting. Yet in practice, outcomes often don’t reflect that.

So the key question is implementation and incentives. What ensures this bill changes how cases are actually handled? If federal Title IV-D and IV-E funding structures continue to reward conflict and child support enforcement models, how do we prevent the same patterns under a new statute?

I hope this becomes real reform, not just symbolic reform. For children to truly benefit, the structure driving court outcomes has to align with the stated goal of shared responsibility.

