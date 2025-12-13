Some shops aren’t just stores they’re experiences, small sanctuaries where every detail is shaped by care, intention, and heart. Garden on the Square in Savannah is one of those places, run by a remarkable mother daughter team: Julie and her 88 year old mother, who still shows up every day to create beauty for others.

I encountered their kindness in a moment when I needed it most. I was calling from out of state, unable to attend a service because my 92-year-old father was battling pneumonia. I wanted an arrangement that conveyed love and presence, and included the verse he requested from Corinthians: “Death, where is thy sting?”

Julie listened with warmth and understanding, not just taking an order, but absorbing the sentiment behind it. And her mother, with decades of experience and unwavering dedication, created a stunning arrangement, placing the verse carefully with the flowers. The result wasn’t just a bouquet it was a gesture of compassion, art, and human connection.

In a world that often feels rushed, impersonal, and automated, Julie and her mother remind us of what true service looks like. Their work is more than flowers; it is presence, kindness, and a reminder that small acts of care can travel across states and reach exactly where they are needed most.

For anyone in Savannah or anyone looking to support artisans who put heart into their work Garden on the Square is a treasure. This mother daughter team isn’t just selling flowers; they are crafting moments of beauty, comfort, and love that linger long after the petals fade.