Yesterday was one of those days when everything felt heavy. The roads were icy, the morning was cold, and I was exhausted from the previous day. I had promised my dear friend Sally that I would go to the annual women’s gathering at Cornerstone, and I had to cancel other plans just to make it. Honestly, I wasn’t looking forward to it. But I went. And I am so grateful that I did.

The speaker that evening was a woman whose story left a mark on my heart. She was born during the aftermath of war in Ukraine, into a family that had already endured unimaginable hardship. Her grandfather was executed, her father imprisoned, and her mother was pregnant with her while facing terror and chaos. Her family fled by wagon through freezing rain and snow, walking alongside horses and carrying everything they could. She herself was born on that journey, in a barn, in the middle of a harsh winter.

Even during the escape, her mother’s courage and ingenuity were remarkable. She had to use torn clothing for diapers, washing them in puddles and streams, then putting them on her own body to dry in the bitter cold before reusing them. She stretched what little milk she could get for the babies, sometimes melting chocolate or begging farmers for milk to feed her children. When they left the refugee camp and continued on the road to Germany, her father ingeniously secured wagons and provisions for the family, managing to navigate guards and checkpoints to keep them safe. Every moment of the journey — from the icy roads with horses to the crowded refugee camps was a test of endurance, love, and resourcefulness, just to survive.

When they finally made the voyage to America to work on a farm, her mother became extremely seasick. The speaker was only four years old. On the ship, men and women were separated, and suddenly she realized her mother wasn’t with her she had been taken to the top deck to get fresh air. Her mother thought she was going to die, and the little girl remembers looking up at her and seeing her mother’s gaze, her last request, a moment of both fear and profound love. She survived, and they eventually arrived safely in America, where the family worked on farms in Maryland and Philadelphia, building a new life from the ground up.

At the close of her talk, she asked everyone to stand, and we joined together in singing God Bless America. She reflected on becoming a naturalized citizen and expressed profound gratitude for the welcome they received in this country. With humility, she said she believes God created America as a place to be a light a place where His people could testify to His word and shine His truth into the world. Hearing her words, after all she had endured, reminded me of how blessed we are, and how faith can guide us through the darkest moments.

What struck me most was her humility and faith. Despite such a past, she became a dentist on full scholarship, raised a family, and lives a life grounded in God’s presence. Listening to her reminded me how small my challenges are in comparison, and yet how God is faithful to guide us through every trial, big or small. Her story made me reflect on the blessings I often take for granted warmth, safety, the freedom to live and worship, and the love of family and friends.

I left the gathering in tears, but my heart was full. Her courage, her parents’ courage, and the faith that sustained them all the way through is a reminder of how God walks with us, even in the darkest moments. It was a humbling, inspiring, and transformative evening one that I hope to carry with me and share with others

