On a sunny fall morning in Maricopa County, Arizona, a woman in a crisp white suit stood outside the county clerk’s office, affidavit in hand. Sheriff’s deputies watched as she handed the notarized documents across the counter. “Service has been provided,” she announced. The woman was Jessica Saxton, and the affidavit she served accused a local judge of criminal conspiracy. But this was no ordinary legal filing.

Across the country, Saxton, alongside activist and legal researcher Tanawah Downing, has been traveling from state to state, handing out, collecting, and delivering sworn statements designed to call attention to what they describe as systemic failures in the family court system. Together, they are the face of the We Shall Be Free Tour, a nationwide movement using legal paperwork as a form of protest.

Jessica Saxton is a former family court litigant turned activist. Her experiences in court, she says, convinced her that traditional channels often fail families facing custody disputes or parental alienation. Tanawah Downing, founder of the tour, produces affidavit templates, instructional videos, and online courses teaching families how to document and serve these statements to local officials. Their goal is simple: collect hundreds of thousands of sworn affidavits highlighting alleged judicial corruption, CPS misconduct, and violations of constitutional rights. These affidavits are then delivered publicly, often to county clerks or boards of supervisors, creating visibility for grievances that many parents feel are ignored in the courtroom.

At the core of the movement are activist affidavit templates, which participants are encouraged to complete under oath. The forms often cite federal statutes, including 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 and 242, alleging conspiracy or deprivation of rights under color of law. Affidavits target perceived judicial or administrative misconduct, interference with family units, or improper CPS action. The movement emphasizes “paper action” over traditional litigation. These are not prosecutor-filed indictments or court-accepted criminal complaints; rather, they are civic protest documents, designed to raise awareness and pressure local authorities, legislators, and the media. The organizers provide detailed instructions on how to fill out the affidavits, notarize them, and send them to regional PO boxes or deliver them in person. “You wanted action. Here’s some action. The more people who see this, the harder it will be for them to ignore,” Saxton declares in a video documenting service.

Since late 2024, the tour has amassed public attention through both live affidavit service events and social media documentation. Counties in Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, and Minnesota have seen Saxton and Downing personally delivering affidavits to clerks, boards, and public meetings. Their website and social media accounts encourage parents and advocates to download “Interference with Familial Unit” and “CPS Affidavit” templates, complete them, and join the movement. The organizers claim that thousands of affidavits have already been collected and intend to submit them to the U.S. Supreme Court as a national record of family-court grievances. Videos of these deliveries are widely shared, showing not just paperwork but a performative act of accountability citizens demanding recognition of alleged systemic failures.

While these affidavits are sworn statements, legal experts caution that they do not automatically trigger criminal investigations. Prosecutors are not required to act on documents submitted outside official channels, and courts have not formally accepted these affidavits as filings. Yet their power lies elsewhere: visibility, symbolism, and moral pressure. For many families, this form of activism serves as both catharsis and a statement of resistance. In a system where hearings are often secretive, and decisions feel final, these affidavits give parents a tangible way to assert their rights on paper and in public view.

The movement taps into deep frustration with family court opacity, perceived judicial immunity, and the power imbalance many parents face. It combines grassroots organization, legal forms, and social media amplification to create a movement that is both disruptive and creative. The affidavits themselves, while unconventional, are not mere protest signs; they are formal documents signed under penalty of perjury. They merge civic engagement with legal formality, creating a new category of protest that is unique to families seeking justice.

Whether or not these documents result in criminal charges, they highlight an urgent problem: families across the nation feel unheard by the very institutions designed to protect them. The We Shall Be Free Tour demonstrates that activism can take many forms even one that relies on paper, not picket lines. “Together we will hold them accountable,” Saxton says. For those who have long waited for their voices to be recognized, the affidavit movement is proving that visibility can be justice, too.

We are watching.