Care Without Carrying

0:00 -0:11

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

This morning my friend Mary Muldoon called me and invited me to a writing workshop in Middleburg. It’s being taught by a bestselling author, and the whole idea of the workshop is learning how to find the story.

I really wanted to go. But, as often happens, I have too many things on my plate right now.

I’m genuinely happy that Mary is going. I hope she takes lots of notes and comes back and tells me everything.

But our conversation got me thinking.

Because sometimes the story isn’t the thing you thought you were going to write about.

For most of my life, I have been a rescuer.

I didn’t necessarily think of myself that way. I just thought I was helping. If someone was hurting, I listened. If someone needed something, I tried to figure it out. If there was conflict, I tried to make peace. If someone was struggling, I wanted to understand why.

I have done this with family. I have done it with friends. And somewhere along the way, I found myself doing it with people I barely knew.

Family court certainly brought that part of me to the surface.

I entered that world because of my daughter and my grandson. I never set out to become an advocate. But once you see what people are going through, it becomes very difficult to look away.

And there are so many hurting people.

The more stories I heard, the more I wanted to understand the people behind them. What happened to them? Why are they reacting this way? Why are they so angry? Why can’t they let something go?

Sometimes I found myself listening long after I should have been.

A friend who knows me well once gave me some very simple advice when I was getting too wrapped up in somebody else’s situation.

“Get out of that shit.”

She wasn’t being cruel.

She was reminding me that I had climbed into somebody else’s hole.

I have another friend who has taught me something very different. She has been through enormous challenges herself, yet when I called her with questions about faith and some things I was struggling to understand, she didn’t try to take over my thinking.

She gave me perspective.

She helped me see more clearly.

And then she let me decide for myself.

That distinction has stayed with me.

There is a difference between helping someone see clearly and trying to carry them.

I am learning that I don’t have to understand everyone’s pain in order to care about them.

I don’t have to solve every problem I hear about.

I don’t have to respond to every crisis.

I don’t have to become the person someone calls every time they are falling apart.

And I certainly don’t have to feel guilty when I say, “I can’t help you with that.”

I can pray.

I can encourage.

I can listen for a little while.

I can point someone toward a resource.

I can advocate for something I believe is right.

But I cannot carry another person’s life.

That isn’t love.

Sometimes, it is simply exhaustion disguised as love.

And I think this lesson applies far beyond family court.

We live in a world where there is always something to worry about. Family problems. Politics. War. Injustice. Financial uncertainty. People who are angry. People who are afraid. People who are hurting.

If we aren’t careful, we can begin carrying the entire world around with us.

I’ve done that.

I don’t want to anymore.

There is still plenty I care deeply about. My family. My faith. The causes I believe in. The people I love. The work I feel called to do.

But I am also remembering that I have a life of my own.

I want to write.

I want to create.

I want to make things with my hands.

I want to sew and draw and make hats and flowers and beautiful things.

I want to sit quietly sometimes.

I want to be home.

I want to have conversations that leave me clearer, not more depleted.

Maybe boundaries aren’t walls after all.

Maybe they’re doors.

You decide what you let in.

You decide how long you stay.

And you decide what you carry back out.

Maybe that’s what I’m learning.

Not to care less.

To carry less.

Care without carrying.

Listen without absorbing.

Pray without pursuing.

Advocate without rescuing.

Love without losing yourself.

This morning Mary wanted to go to a workshop to learn how to find the story.

I couldn’t go.

But somehow, in talking with her, I found mine.

And I’m grateful.

Because sometimes the story is already sitting right in front of us.