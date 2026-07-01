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HFCrights's avatar
HFCrights
11h

Please send your email address to : HFCrights@proton.me, and we'll send you the Legislative memo and media kit to send out. We are doing this off social media, Many thanks

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

The reform question is not whether child support should exist. It should. Children need financial support. The question is whether the current machine still serves children or serves itself. Appeals cost thousands. Transcripts are unaffordable. Experts are out of reach. Self-represented parents drown in procedure. High-conflict cases become litigation careers for professionals while families bleed money and time. A just system would measure outcomes by child stability, meaningful access to both fit parents, affordability, due process, and closure. Title IV-D needs congressional scrutiny because any system that profits from activity over resolution will eventually manufacture activity.

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