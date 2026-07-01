Family court and child support enforcement under Title IV-D were originally designed as a welfare linked system intended to ensure that children received financial support and to reduce public assistance costs. Over time, that structure expanded into a universal enforcement framework applied across all income levels, including middle class and high income families who are not connected to welfare programs.

States administer the system through federal reimbursement for administrative costs and performance based incentive funding tied to enforcement outcomes such as collections and order establishment. While these funds are not tied to individual cases or judicial decisions, the structure supports a system that scales with caseload and enforcement activity rather than with case resolution or final closure.

Within that framework, families involved in high conflict custody disputes describe a growing access problem. Appeals require full transcripts and complete records that can cost thousands of dollars, placing meaningful appellate review out of reach for many self represented litigants. Expert witnesses, often necessary in custody or fraud related cases, can also be prohibitively expensive, creating a practical imbalance between parties with unequal financial resources. Procedural complexity and repeated motion practice can extend litigation for years, increasing cost and reducing the likelihood of timely resolution.

What results is a system that, in practice, often functions as a prolonged administrative process rather than a path to resolution. The central question for families is no longer only whether support is ordered or enforced, but whether the process itself remains accessible, proportionate, and capable of delivering fair outcomes.

This is where the policy conversation now sits. The issue is not whether child support enforcement should exist, but whether the current structure built on layered funding incentives, procedural complexity, and high-cost litigation requirements still serves its intended purpose of supporting children while preserving stability for both parents.

At a minimum, there is a growing argument that access to justice in family court must be addressed in concrete terms: affordability of appeals, access to neutral expert input, consistency in procedural fairness, and clearer safeguards for self-represented litigants. Without these adjustments, the system risks measuring success through enforcement activity alone while overlooking the long term stability of the families it was designed to protect.

The question now before states and Washington is whether the system, in its current form, still reflects the best interests of children or whether it has evolved into something that requires structural correction to realign it with that purpose.

“In times of uncertainty, faith holds that justice and restoration unfold in God’s timing, even when the process feels delayed.”