Reflections on the National Association of Christian Lawmakers Conference: Counseling, Freedom of Speech, and the Well Being of Children

Recently, I had the opportunity to listen to recordings from the National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) conference held at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Through recordings shared by advocates connected with Mark Ludwig’s group, I was able to hear several of the presentations and panel discussions that brought together lawmakers, attorneys, mental health professionals, and faith based leaders from across the country.

The conference focused on a wide range of issues affecting families, children, religious liberty, public policy, and the role of faith in shaping legislation. What struck me most was the willingness of professionals from different fields to engage in thoughtful discussions about some of the most challenging issues facing families today.

The Mental Health Professionals Who Caught My Attention

Two speakers in particular left a lasting impression on me:

Dr. Mercy Connors

Dr. Shannae Anderson

Both women spoke from the perspective of licensed mental health professionals who work directly with individuals and families facing complex challenges.

Their discussion centered on the growing tension between clinical judgment, professional ethics, state regulations, and insurance requirements. They described how therapists must navigate an increasingly complex environment where legal requirements, professional standards, and treatment decisions often intersect.

One of the themes that resonated with me was the importance of addressing trauma in children and adolescents. The speakers emphasized the need for careful assessment, compassionate care, and the ability of clinicians to fully explore the factors contributing to a child’s emotional distress.

Whether one agrees with every conclusion discussed during the presentation or not, it was clear that these professionals care deeply about the well being of children and the ethical responsibilities of those entrusted with their care.

A Discussion About Professional Speech and Clinical Judgment

Another speaker who captured my attention was Gregory Chafuen, an attorney who discussed First Amendment protections, professional speech, and conscience rights.

His presentation explored questions that are increasingly being debated across the country:

What role should government play in regulating professional speech?

How should states balance public protection with professional discretion?

Where is the line between regulating conduct and regulating speech?

These are complex legal questions with significant implications for licensed professionals, patients, and families.

As I listened, I found myself reflecting on the importance of preserving meaningful dialogue within counseling and healthcare settings while also ensuring that children receive appropriate care and protection.

The Importance of Advocacy and Engagement

I would also like to recognize Mark Ludwig and the advocates who attended the conference.

Their purpose was not to take center stage but to support the work being done by Christian lawmakers, legal professionals, and policy leaders who are engaged in these important conversations. Through their efforts, many people including myself were able to learn from the presentations and better understand the issues being discussed.

Mark Ludwig himself participated in the conference and contributed to the ongoing dialogue surrounding family policy, parental rights, and child welfare. I appreciate the work of advocates who dedicate their time to educating others and helping connect people to information that might otherwise never reach them.

Why These Conversations Matter

Regardless of where one stands politically or philosophically, there is no question that questions involving children, families, mental health, parental rights, and freedom of conscience deserve thoughtful discussion.

The conference reminded me that public policy decisions are never merely theoretical. Laws, regulations, court decisions, professional standards, and insurance policies ultimately affect real families seeking guidance, support, and healing.

For that reason, I believe it is important to continue listening, learning, and engaging respectfully even when the issues are difficult.

Looking Ahead

The conversation continues later this month at the National Equal Shared Parenting Conference in Washington, D.C., where advocates, professionals, policymakers, and families will gather to discuss family court reform, shared parenting, and policies affecting children and parents across the country.

I will be following these discussions closely and look forward to learning more about the ideas and solutions being proposed to strengthen families and support children.

As always, informed citizens make stronger communities, and thoughtful conversations remain one of the most important tools we have for creating positive change.

Advocates attending the conference also had opportunities to meet with public officials and policymakers, including Senator Ted Cruz.