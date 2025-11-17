In my previous article on Ohio’s family court legislation, I misunderstood the origin of SB 174 and want to set the record straight. Citizen-led groups in Ohio have spent more than a decade pushing for reforms to increase transparency, accountability, and parental rights in custody proceedings. These efforts produced several bills including HB 14 and other shared parenting proposals crafted by parents, advocates, and community stakeholders who testified repeatedly for change. SB 174, however, is not one of those citizen driven bills.

After the article was published, I heard from Phil Creed, an Ohio parental rights advocate who testified during the committee hearings. He clarified the role of the judiciary in shaping SB 174, writing:

“Judges and allied stakeholders influenced SB 174 through testimony, lobbying, and amendments, shaping it into a version that counters these reform efforts. The judges basically are writing the bill. It was introduced late last year as SB 325 and this year as SB 174.”

Committee records and hearing testimony confirm that judicial representatives opposed the citizen led reform bills while promoting the language that ultimately became SB 174. Their involvement was not limited to commentary; they effectively drafted the structure, framework, and terminology of the bill.

The difference between HB 14 and SB 174 is striking. HB 14, crafted by citizen advocates, presumes equal parenting time and responsibilities for both parents in custody disputes. It sets clear, enforceable standards and allows courts to deviate from equal time only when it would be detrimental to the child. Advocates argue it promotes fairness, predictability, and less combative litigation. SB 174, by contrast, replaces explicit references to parental rights with vague terms such as “parenting responsibilities” and “designated parent,” expanding judicial discretion and weakening protections. It reflects judicial priorities rather than community driven reform, and citizen led advocates oppose it.

In short, SB 174 replaces the citizen led reforms that HB 14 and similar bills were trying to establish. Where HB 14 starts from the child’s best interest with an equal parenting presumption, SB 174 prioritizes judicial authority over clear parental rights. This distinction matters. The debate over family court reform in Ohio is not merely about legal language it is about who shapes the law and why.

I want to thank those who reached out with corrections and firsthand insights, especially Phil Creed, whose participation in the hearings and clarification in this email helped ensure the accuracy of this article. Moving forward, I remain committed to reviewing testimony, hearings, and primary sources to provide families and advocates with clear and accurate information.