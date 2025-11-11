I recently listened to a compelling interview hosted by Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe with South Carolina State Representative Gil Gatch, who is championing reforms in the state’s family court system. During a recent visit to Washington, D.C., pictured below in front of the Longworth House Office Building, I reflected on the national dimensions of these reforms. I want to give a sincere thank you to both Richard and Michael for bringing this conversation to my attention. It sparked questions and reflections that I’ve been thinking about ever since.

Representative Gatch is sponsoring House Bill 3100, legislation aimed at changing the role of guardians ad litem in private custody and visitation cases. The bill proposes to prohibit guardians ad litem from including a recommendation as to which parent should be awarded custody, while still requiring them to submit detailed reports and disclose the names of those they interview. That approach, he explained, is designed to balance the court’s need for factual information with fairness to parents.

One point that stood out was Representative Gatch’s approach to public discussion of legislation. He explained that talking about a bill too early can invite criticism and, in some cases, delay its progress by months. That perspective gave me a new appreciation for the strategic choices legislators must make balancing transparency with the realities of advancing policy.

These issues are not limited to South Carolina. Family court reform is a concern across the country, from New Jersey, where I used to live, to Virginia, where I now reside, and beyond. Questions about fairness, oversight, and access to justice are everywhere. Representative Gatch’s proposals including a rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time when both parents are fit and willing, alongside the changes in H.B. 3100 illustrate one state’s approach to addressing these challenges.

I’ve also been learning from Mark Ludwig and his organization, Americans for Equal Shared Parenting Time. Recently, I traveled to Washington, D.C., with his group to engage directly with lawmakers and staff knocking on doors, asking questions, and exploring how family court reform and Title IV‑D programs work at the federal level. His classes on state legislation and Title IV‑D had already provided practical insight into how reforms move from concept to law, and this trip offered a real world perspective on the process. While I participated to learn and deepen my understanding, my perspective remains independent, informed by the realities I see in the courts and the experiences of families nationwide.

Other advocacy organizations, such as DOGE SC, are also active in promoting family court reform, including the “Equal Parenting Act” in South Carolina. I don’t always understand the choice of names “DOGE” immediately brings to mind the cryptocurrency and Elon Musk for many people and it makes me wonder whether the branding could affect bipartisan support or public perception. While their approach differs from my own perspective, it illustrates how advocacy groups can influence policy conversations, sometimes effectively, sometimes in ways that raise questions about priorities, messaging, and accessibility.

Understanding the Equal Parenting Presumption

A key component of the family court reforms being discussed in South Carolina is the concept of a rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time. Under this approach, courts would start from the position that, when both parents are fit, willing, and able, it is generally in the best interest of the child for parenting time to be shared roughly equally. This presumption is “rebuttable,” meaning that a court can depart from it if there is clear evidence that equal time would not serve the child’s best interests for example, in cases involving domestic violence, safety concerns, or extraordinary logistical challenges.

While H.B. 3100 focuses specifically on guardians ad litem, the equal parenting presumption complements these changes. Together, the measures aim to increase fairness in custody proceedings, provide more consistent standards across cases, and reduce potential bias in decision making.

I’ve also been learning from Mark Ludwig’s work, which helps explain how reforms like the equal parenting presumption can be advanced at the state level. His classes and resources provide practical insight into the legislative process and how advocacy translates into law, especially for complex programs like Title IV‑D.

For parents, courts, and advocates, the presumption raises important questions. How will judges implement it in practice? Will it meaningfully increase the time children spend with both parents? How will courts balance equal parenting time with the realities of work schedules, distance, or children’s specific needs? These practical considerations will largely determine the success of any legislative reform.

Beyond South Carolina, the idea of a rebuttable equal parenting presumption is part of a broader national conversation about fairness in family courts. States like Arizona, and initiatives led by advocates such as Mark Ludwig, are exploring similar reforms. Understanding these proposals helps legislators, advocates, and families see both the opportunities and the challenges in reshaping family law policies.

By looking at H.B. 3100, the equal parenting presumption, and related advocacy efforts, it becomes clear that reforming family courts is not just about changing rules on paper. It requires thoughtful consideration of strategy, transparency, and the real world experiences of parents and children lessons highlighted in the interview with Representative Gatch and in the work of advocates like Mark Ludwig across the country.