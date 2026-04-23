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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the conversation that’s been avoided for decades. Title IV-D didn’t just create enforcement—it created incentives. And incentives drive behavior, whether anyone admits it or not. If funding flows based on collections and case activity, then guess what grows? Collections and case activity. That doesn’t make every actor corrupt—it means the system is wired a certain way. The real question is whether that wiring still serves families—or serves itself. Because once enforcement becomes the engine, everything else risks becoming secondary. That’s not conspiracy—that’s structure. And structure, once exposed, demands reform.

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