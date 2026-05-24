Today I had the privilege of attending the 2026 Virginia Foxhound Show at historic Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia recognized as the largest hound show in the world. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the grounds transformed into a gathering place for foxhounds, huntsmen, judges, and sporting enthusiasts from across the United States and abroad.

One of the highlights of the day was meeting Robert N. Ferrer Jr., MFH known to many simply as Bob Ferrer President of the Virginia Foxhound Club and one of the driving forces behind this internationally respected event. Dapper, welcoming, and deeply knowledgeable, Ferrer shared insight into the remarkable dedication behind the show and the traditions that continue to keep it alive.

During our conversation, Ferrer explained that he is originally from Virginia while his wife is from the United Kingdom a fitting connection given the deep English roots of foxhunting traditions. Our discussion was incredibly informative, touching on the history of the sport, the discipline behind breeding and judging foxhounds, and the passion required to preserve these longstanding customs.

What many people may not realize is that judging at this level is highly specialized and entirely volunteer driven. Ferrer explained that five judges travel extensively for the event, some coming from across Virginia, Pennsylvania, and even the United Kingdom, donating their time and expertise simply for the love of the sport and the preservation of the tradition.

Each judging ring represented a different type of foxhound including American, English, Crossbred, and Penn-Marydel hounds each with its own standards, movement, appearance, and hunting style. Ferrer also explained how the hounds are organized for competition. Depending on the size of the hunt, packs with approximately fifty hounds or fewer may compete in one ring category, while larger packs are placed into another division for judging.

Unfortunately, I had to leave earlier than I would have liked, but Ferrer was incredibly gracious with his time, patiently explaining the art, tradition, and craftsmanship involved in the judging process. It became clear very quickly that this event is not merely a competition, but a preservation of heritage and sporting excellence passed down through generations.

The Virginia Foxhound Show is far more than a local exhibition. It is a living piece of sporting and equestrian history woven deeply into Virginia tradition. Against the elegant backdrop of Morven Park, the event blends heritage, discipline, pageantry, and an extraordinary respect for the hounds themselves.

Walking the grounds today, it became clear that preserving traditions like these requires enormous commitment behind the scenes. The Virginia Foxhound Show remains not only a showcase of remarkable hounds, but also a testament to the people dedicated to protecting a centuries-old sporting heritage for future generations.