This weekend, as the world’s top arena polo teams faced off under the Virginia sky, my dear friend and former trainer Mary Muldoon was there among the spectators calm, joyful, and utterly in her element. She sent me photos, a video clip, and a glimpse into a world where horses, riders, and even one very special black dog came together to celebrate everything we love about this sport.

This October marked a historic first for polo the Federation of International Polo (FIP) Arena World Polo Championship was hosted in the United States for the first time, co-hosted by Roseland Polo Club in Crozet, Virginia, and Virginia Polo, Inc. in Charlottesville. Teams from around the world France 🇫🇷, Guatemala 🇬🇹, Argentina 🇦🇷, the United States 🇺🇸, and others competed for the world title in a tournament that blended athletic precision with deep passion.

Among the spectators were Mary and her husband, Dante, two lifelong horsemen whose bond with animals has always gone beyond the surface. Mary has an uncanny connection with horses she doesn’t just ride them; she communicateswith them. Watching her handle a horse, even years later, is like watching intuition in motion. She has always been what I call a horse whisperer guiding with patience, strength, and grace.

Over the weekend, she sent me a few photos that captured her world so perfectly: her beautiful black Beauceron, a loyal and noble dog bred for herding in France. Trained in hunter-jumper style, he mirrors Mary’s grace and discipline agile, calm, and endlessly attentive. At the tournament, he mingled easily among children and spectators, soaking up the rhythm of the games. It’s no surprise animals, like people, are drawn to her gentle confidence and steady energy.

Mary and Dante watched as France faced Guatemala in the Consolation Cup, followed by the Finals USA versus Argentina. The excitement was electric. At the 48-minute mark of the broadcast, Charlie, the Horse Master, described the incredible effort behind the tournament: 120 horses shipped in from all over the country, as far as Washington State. Each horse was evaluated, ranked, and placed into strings so every team competed on equal footing. It was a masterclass in organization and fairness the kind of balance Mary appreciates deeply.

Hearing Charlie speak about the horses made me think of Mary again. She knows what makes a good polo pony the intelligence, the instinct, the quiet power beneath the surface. Even from the sidelines, she would have felt every gallop, every turn, every breath. That’s the beauty of true horsemanship it lives in your bones, long after the mallet is put down.

Her brother was also there, teasing her from time to time, keeping with the Muldoon family tradition of humor and camaraderie. That’s what I love most about them they bring laughter and life wherever they go, even in the serious world of competition.

For those of us lucky enough to know Mary, seeing her there among horses, family, and her loyal Beauceron felt like the perfect snapshot of what this sport represents: devotion, respect, and connection. Because polo isn’t just about winning goals. It’s about partnerships human, horse, and sometimes even canine all moving in harmony.

So here’s to Charlie and his 120 handpicked horses, to the USA team who carried the flag so proudly, and to Mary Muldoon, whose quiet wisdom and boundless love for animals remind us what true horsemanship really means.



If you’ve ever had the privilege of learning from a horsewoman like Mary, you know it’s never just about the ride. It’s about trust, rhythm, and the unspoken connection that lives between every heartbeat and hoofbeat.