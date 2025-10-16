For decades, the American public has been kept in the dark about what really happens behind the sealed doors of our family courts. What appears on paper as justice often hides trauma, corruption, and lives destroyed especially for mothers and children.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., a groundbreaking national conference will bring these hidden realities into the light.

Why this matters:

Dr. Bandy Lee, forensic psychiatrist and Yale

trained expert, has witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of family courts in nearly 70 cases across the country. She says:

“Children and women are dying, and hundreds of thousands of lives are being destroyed for profit, year after year while the public remains in the dark.”

What to expect:

Keynote: Bruce Fein, constitutional and human rights attorney

Panel discussions: Legislators and experts exposing systemic corruption

Audience engagement: Ask questions, learn the truth, join the movement

This is not just a conference it’s a call to action. Attendees will help push for transparency, accountability, and real reform.

Details:

When: November 11, 2025 | 1–4 PM

Where: Ballroom, National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Tickets: Eventbrite Registration

Support the Cause: GoFundMe

See the hidden truth. Hear the voices silenced by secrecy. Be part of the movement for change.