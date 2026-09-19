A Federal Conversation About Parental Rights Begins: Why Families Need to Know About the Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act

Many parents have never heard of a federal bill currently before Congress that could become an important part of the national conversation about parental rights.

The Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act (H.R. 650 in the House and S. 204 in the Senate) seeks to establish parental rights as a fundamental right under federal law. The legislation focuses on protecting a parent’s ability to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children while creating a stronger standard for reviewing government interference with those rights.

For families who have spent years navigating custody disputes, education decisions, child welfare systems, or family courts, this legislation raises important questions about the balance between parental authority and government involvement.

Why does a federal bill matter when family courts are controlled by the states?

Because while custody decisions, parenting time, and family court procedures remain state matters, federal law can influence the legal framework surrounding the relationship between families and government.

This bill would not create a federal family court system. It would not replace state custody laws or eliminate the “best interests of the child” standard used by states. Instead, it represents a federal effort to strengthen the legal recognition of parents’ role in raising their children.

At the heart of this discussion is a question that families across the country continue to ask:

How do we protect children while also respecting the fundamental role of parents?

For many families, this question is not theoretical. It is lived experience.

Parents who have spent years in family court understand that laws are not just words written on paper. They affect relationships, childhood experiences, financial stability, and the ability of families to move forward.

One area that continues to be part of the larger family court reform conversation is Title IV-D of the Social Security Act, the federal state child support enforcement program.

Title IV-D was created with the goal of helping families establish and enforce child support obligations. Over time, however, many parents and advocates have raised concerns about whether aspects of the system can contribute to prolonged conflict and lengthy court battles rather than encouraging cooperation and stability between parents.

When family disputes continue for years, children and families feel the impact. My own family has experienced a lengthy court battle. Other families describe cases lasting many years. These experiences are why many parents believe it is important to examine not only individual cases, but also the systems surrounding them.

A system designed to support children should always be measured by one essential question:

Is this helping children maintain stability, security, and healthy relationships whenever it is safe and appropriate?

This November, I will be attending my fourth advocacy gathering with Mark Ludwig and a community of advocates who have spent years educating families and working toward family court reform.

Mark Ludwig has dedicated decades to advocacy and legislative education surrounding shared parenting and family court issues. My own involvement began more recently, and this will be my fourth time attending these important discussions.

The conversations will include Title IV-D, family court practices, and shared parenting, including discussions surrounding 50/50 parenting frameworks and the importance of both parents remaining meaningfully involved in their children’s lives when appropriate.

The Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act is one piece of a much larger national conversation.

Whether change comes through federal legislation, state reform efforts, or greater public awareness, families are asking important questions about accountability, transparency, and whether our current systems are truly serving children.

Understanding proposed legislation is the first step. Families deserve the opportunity to learn how laws work, how systems operate, and how they can participate in informed conversations about the future of family policy.

The conversation about parental rights and family court reform is continuing

and families need to be part of it.