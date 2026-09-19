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arch nemisis's avatar
arch nemisis
Sep 19

They need a federal court to see to it that the states are following 42 USC sec'n 602[402] which I reported back in (2010) and the only thing that happened is that Secretary Kathleen Sebelius quietly resigned her post. You've gotta remove the peoples cestui que Trust access totally from the family court injustice system because they just delay, deny and hope you doie awaiting remedy and since there is no plain, speedy or adequate remedy at law. 0ne must get a transfer to EQUITY in order to make the Official Record. See FRCP Rule 33(a)(1) authentication domestic; FRE 702 & 902 not barring 801p Title 18USC sec'ns 4; 514; 666; 1001 and 31 USC sec'n 3729-33 falsi crimen. Make the penalty for violating it come outta dare own pockets and express it in the stattutory provision since, all tax payers are a cestui que Trust by definition. see Executive Orders 12731; 13519; 13520; 13844 & 14395 while observing 63C Am Jur 2d sec'n 247. Stop them from bifurcating the statutes at large and moving the goal-posts~!

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