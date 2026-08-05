In My Own Voice: Conversations That Matter

Renee’s SubstackIn My Own Voice: Conversations That Matter11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:45-2:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.In My Own Voice: Conversations That MatterRenee kitaniAug 05, 20261ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRenee’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsRenee kitaniRecent EpisodesThe Lost Art of Coparenting: A Child’s World, Adult ConflictAug 6 • Renee kitaniStory time: . A Woodland Tale for My GrandsonNov 27, 2025 • Renee kitani