By Renee kitani

When the National Association of Christian Lawmakers convened on June 7, 2024, the conversation turned to an issue rarely discussed outside family law circles but deeply consequential for millions of American children: custody reform.

Mark Ludwig, founder of Americans for Equal Shared Parenting (AFESP), addressed the group about the growing body of research showing that children do best when both parents remain fully involved in their lives following a separation. Ludwig’s argument was straightforward: when a family cannot remain intact, the law should begin from a presumption that both parents are equally essential to a child’s development.

In response, the Association voted to draft model legislation establishing a rebuttable presumption of equal shared parenting and to pursue reforms aimed at revisiting no fault divorce laws steps intended to strengthen family stability and reduce high conflict custody battles. That effort could not be more timely. Across the country, outdated statutes and entrenched court practices continue to favor one parent, often the one with deeper pockets or political connections.

New Jersey stands as a prime example. Its custody statute, N.J.S.A. 9:2-4, declares that children should have “frequent and continuing contact with both parents,” yet it offers no presumption of shared time. Judges are left with nearly unlimited discretion under the vague “best interests of the child” standard a standard that sounds principled but often produces inequitable results.

Without a defined baseline of equality, outcomes depend less on facts and more on who happens to be sitting on the bench or how aggressive the attorneys are. In practice, one parent frequently becomes the “primary” custodian, while the other is reduced to a visitor in their child’s life.

My own daughter experienced the consequences of this imbalance. In a Morris County courtroom, she faced judicial bias, falsified documentation, and legal maneuvering that had little to do with the welfare of her child. Her case mirrors those of countless parents who discover that New Jersey’s courts operate more like political fiefdoms than impartial arbiters of justice.

A rebuttable presumption of equal shared parenting does not remove judicial flexibility; it simply establishes fairness as the starting point. Judges would still have authority to restrict parenting time where evidence of abuse, neglect, or unfitness exists. What changes is the burden of proof: rather than one parent fighting uphill for equality, both begin on level ground.

States such as Kentucky, Arkansas, and Florida have already enacted similar reforms. Early results show reduced litigation, lower legal costs, and healthier long term outcomes for children. New Jersey, by contrast, remains mired in subjective rulings that reward litigation over cooperation.

The evidence is clear: children benefit from both parents. Public policy should reflect that reality. Legislators in Trenton should follow the lead of their peers across the country and enact a presumption of equal shared parenting.

Family court reform isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a moral one about fairness, accountability, and the right of every child to maintain a full relationship with both parents. Until lawmakers act, too many families will continue to discover that “the best interests of the child” can depend more on politics than on truth.

Renee kitani is a writer and family court reform advocate. A former New Jersey resident now based in Virginia, she works to raise awareness of judicial misconduct, family rights, and legislative solutions that protect children’s relationships with both parents. She publishes regularly on her Substack, Sticky Wicket