By Renee kitani

October 8, 2025 – Columbus, Ohio

In a rare and controversial move, members of Ohio’s judiciary appeared to have a direct hand in drafting legislation that could reshape the state’s family law system. Senate Bill 174, discussed in a hearing at the Ohio Statehouse this week, includes language that would remove explicit references to “parental rights” from the state code a shift critics say undermines the constitutional balance between the judiciary and the legislature.

Mark Ludwig, a national advocate for family court reform and founder of Americans for Equal Shared Parenting, testified before lawmakers to warn that the measure blurs the line between the branches of government. “Judges are supposed to interpret the law, not write it,” Ludwig told the committee. “What’s happening here is unprecedented the very people who are supposed to apply the law are sponsoring their own bill.”

The hearing drew a tense crowd, with reform advocates noting that the proposal originated from the Ohio Judicial Conference an organization funded by the state and composed primarily of sitting judges. The group has been lobbying for several years to modernize domestic relations statutes, but this latest bill has ignited widespread concern that the judiciary is crossing into legislative territory.

At issue is the bill’s removal of the term “parental rights.” Opponents argue that the phrase has long served as a safeguard for mothers and fathers navigating custody and visitation disputes. Its removal, they say, could open the door for broader judicial discretion and potentially weaken the constitutional protections that recognize parents’ fundamental right to raise their children.

“This isn’t just a technical edit,” Ludwig said in an interview after the hearing. “When you strike ‘parental rights’ from the law, you’re striking at the very foundation of family autonomy.”

Supporters of SB174 contend that the bill’s goal is modernization, not erosion. They argue that family law has evolved and that references to “rights” can be ambiguous in statutes meant to promote “the best interests of the child.” However, reform advocates counter that the “best interests” standard is precisely what has enabled decades of judicial overreach in custody cases.

Observers noted the irony of judges who are constitutionally barred from legislating

appearing to steer the content of the bill. “If the judiciary can now author laws,” one advocate said privately after the hearing, “what’s left of checks and balances?”

The bill remains in committee, with additional testimony expected later this month. Reform organizations across the country are watching Ohio closely, viewing it as a test case in a growing national debate over judicial power, legislative independence, and parental rights.