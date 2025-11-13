Recent developments in Ohio’s family court reform debate have raised serious concerns. Judicial representatives have quietly mobilized to oppose a bill designed to increase transparency, accountability, and fairness in custody proceedings reforms that families across the country desperately need. What’s happening here is not a subtle policy disagreement. It is a troubling attempt to preserve unchecked power while undermining meaningful change.

The proposed bill, SB 174, would clarify parental rights and establish clear standards for courts, ensuring decisions are based on evidence rather than unchecked discretion. Yet judges and judicial organizations have actively opposed it, attempting to replace the term “parental rights” with vague phrases like “parenting responsibilities” and “designated parent.” This change is more than semantics: it threatens to weaken protections for families, reduce accountability, and make it easier for courts to impose decisions without clear, enforceable guidelines.

Mark Ludwig, a long time national advocate for family court reform, made it clear that he does not support the judges’ position. “I do not support the judges’ version of this legislation,” Ludwig said, noting that the bill’s language appears to concentrate authority further in the bench rather than empowering parents. His stance underscores a critical point: even reform advocates are alarmed at the judiciary’s push to water down protections for families.

What is especially concerning is that judges are engaging in what is essentially legislative activity. Judges are supposed to interpret and apply the law, not make or rewrite it. While they may provide neutral testimony or technical feedback, actively lobbying, drafting amendments, or coordinating opposition to legislation crosses the line into policy

making. This constitutes judicial overreach, undermining the separation of powers that keeps the legislative, executive, and judicial branches distinct. By attempting to influence SB 174 in ways that preserve their discretion and reduce parental rights, these judges are stepping far beyond their constitutional role.

The actions of the judges are appalling. By resisting clear definitions and removing meaningful safeguards, they are prioritizing their own discretion over the well-being and safety of children and parents. Families navigating separation, abuse, or complex custody disputes deserve a system that protects their rights, not one that cloaks its power in vague terminology while reducing transparency.

The judiciary’s efforts are a stark reminder of why public engagement and advocacy are essential. Reform cannot succeed if those in power manipulate language and standards to maintain control. Families, advocates, and legislators must remain vigilant, ensuring that legislation intended to safeguard children and parents is not quietly undermined behind closed doors.

SB 174 is more than a policy debate. It is a test of whether Ohio will prioritize families or preserve the status quo. The stakes could not be higher, and the judiciary’s actions deserve scrutiny, concern, and pushback.