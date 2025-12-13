Driving my father to his VA community care appointment, I can’t help but think about the impact of the recent VA budget cuts. These reductions aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet. They translate directly into fewer resources, longer wait times, and increased stress for older veterans who rely on these services.

For my 92-year-old father, every appointment is essential. From cardiology referrals to routine check-ups, the VA’s community care network ensures he gets timely, competent care. But as these cuts take hold, I worry about what the next months will look like, not just for him, but for countless seniors across the country.

The VA has long promised comprehensive care, but these cuts threaten that promise. Reduced staffing, limited access to community providers, and slower response times could mean seniors miss critical interventions. Families like ours are left navigating a system that may no longer meet their needs.

We’ll be watching closely, sharing updates and observations as these cuts take effect, because it’s not just policy. It’s the health, safety, and dignity of older Americans.