In New York, lawmakers are on the verge of turning centuries of familiar family language on its head. A new bill would replace “mother” with “gestating parent” and “father” with “non-gestating parent” in family law, recasting paternity as “parentage” and sending ripples through courtrooms and households across the state.

The legislation, passed by both the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate, now awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature. Supporters say the change reflects modern family structures, including same sex parents, adoptive parents, and children born via surrogacy. Neutral terms, they argue, prevent assumptions about a child’s parentage and align statutes with current court practices.

Critics argue this is more than semantics. For families who value the traditional roles of mother and father, it risks confusion and erodes language that has guided parental identity for generations. Why focus on renaming roles when family courts still struggle with custody disputes, judicial bias, and underfunded support systems that directly affect children?

The bill’s sponsors are Senator Luis Sepulveda and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin. There is no new funding; implementation relies on existing court resources. Legally, it changes labels, not parental rights

mothers and fathers still exist in the eyes of the law.

From my viewpoint as a Christian who votes according to biblical principles, this change is deeply troubling. Mother and father are not just words they are roles God ordained, foundational to the family, and vital for children’s understanding of identity and care. Replacing them with sterile, technical terms feels like an unnecessary attack on what is sacred and true. In my opinion, this is an abomination, and one more reason for families and communities to stay vigilant about the values we hold dear.