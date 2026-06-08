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HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
12h

Awful, divide and conquer, the Government was happy to sign the 1963 Equal pay act. 44-47 % of our work force today is woman. And now they take away kids like crazy. 22 million in foster care or single parent homes. All suffering from Adverse Childhood Experiences. We must repeal title 4D and 4E. Stopping this false claims act will save Million of kids from harm.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16h

This is not just semantics. Law teaches culture. When statutes stop saying “mother” and “father,” they tell the public those roles are outdated, embarrassing, or legally inconvenient. A mother is not merely a “gestating parent.” A father is not merely a “non-gestating parent.” These are sacred, civilizational roles older than Albany, older than family court, older than the bureaucrats trying to flatten human life into gender-neutral forms. New York should be protecting children from abuse, custody rackets, CPS failures, and judicial misconduct. Instead, Democrats are doing ideological word surgery. This is the ruling-class machine attacking reality through vocabulary.

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