A high stakes fight over equal parenting time enters the New Jersey Legislature

By Renee Kitani

New Jersey is weighing one of the most consequential family law reforms in decades a proposal that would rewrite how custody decisions begin in every courtroom across the state. Senate Bill S163, paired with Assembly Bill A2521, would create a legal presumption that children should spend equal or approximately equal time with both parents after separation or divorce.

It’s a structural shift that challenges a long standing judicial culture built on broad discretion, uneven results, and widely divergent interpretations of what “best interests” actually means.

A New Default: Equal Parenting Time

S163 would amend N.J.S.A. 9:2-4 to require courts to start with the assumption that:

both parents share joint legal custody , and

the child lives with each parent equally or nearly equally.

That presumption can be rebutted but only if a parent proves, by clear and convincing evidence, that equal time would harm the child.

This is a high evidentiary threshold. In practice, the bill shifts the burden away from the parent fighting for time and onto the parent seeking to reduce the other’s parenting role.

Supporters say this creates fairness.

Critics say it restricts judicial flexibility.

But both agree: it represents a fundamental pivot.

New Jersey Is Behind the National Curve

Across the country, equal parenting reforms have gained momentum. States such as Kentucky, Arkansas, and Missouri have already adopted legal presumptions favoring shared custody.

Research widely cited in legislative settings links substantial involvement from both parents to stronger academic performance, emotional stability, and healthier long term outcomes.

By contrast, New Jersey remains strictly discretionary.

The current statute lists factors.

Judicial guidelines outline parenting time models.

But nothing in law requires courts to begin with equality.

The result?

Outcomes differ widely from county to county even judge to judge.

The Human Reality Behind the Policy

For many families, custody litigation is not just stressful it is financially ruinous. The absence of predictable standards fuels legal battles, increases fees, and often leaves children caught in a system where results hinge on the luck of the draw.

Advocates for S163 argue that a presumptive equal-time standard would:

reduce litigation and courtroom gamesmanship,

stabilize outcomes,

protect a child’s right to meaningful relationships with both parents, and

curb disparities between counties and judges.

Opponents warn of “one-size fits all” risks.

The bill attempts to address those concerns by allowing judges to deviate from equal time when evidence supports it not simply preference or tradition.

Where the Bill Stands Now

S163 and A2521 were introduced on January 9, 2024, and remain in committee. Bipartisan sponsorship gives the measures unusual strength, but New Jersey’s legislative pathway for family law reform is notoriously slow.

Insiders note that bills affecting judicial discretion often face quiet but powerful resistance. Still, shifting public sentiment and national trends could give this legislation its best chance yet.

Why This Fight Matters

If posted for a hearing, New Jersey could become the next battleground in a national movement redefining parental rights and child centered custody models. What happens in Trenton will influence not only courtroom outcomes but also broader debates over judicial authority, family autonomy, and what modern custody standards should look like.

One thing is certain:

S163 is not a technical amendment.

It is a foundational rewrite of how New Jersey decides where a child will live and with whom.