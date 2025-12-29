Families across the country are trapped in a legal purgatory. “Temporary orders” supposed to be short term decisions are lasting years, even nearly a decade, with no real pathway to appeal. Courts claim they are interim measures, but for thousands of parents, they have become indefinite, unreviewable, and devastating.

I’ve seen this firsthand in New Jersey, Orders When we reached out to the Speaker of the New Jersey Assembly, we were told bluntly: the Legislature cannot intervene, and our only path is to file a judicial ethics complaint. In other words, the very system that should protect parents and children offered no oversight, no enforcement, no relief.

But this is not just a New Jersey problem. Across the country, parents are encountering the same cruel paradox: the law promises protection and fairness, but the courts trap litigants in temporary orders that become permanent, unchallengeable, and enforceable across state lines.

Heather Bendl’s story is a powerful example. She is currently juggling active appeals in both Florida and Illinois. Florida is attempting to enforce a Void Ab Initio Illinois order issued without notice and without authority an order that, by every legal measure, should not exist. Heather is challenging this, forcing the courts to recognize that geography, jurisdiction, and due process matter, even when lower courts ignore them. She and her fiancé, Pete Arnold, are not just fighting for her family they are exposing a systemic crisis where evidence is ignored, parents are silenced, and temporary orders are weaponized.

This is what is happening across the country:

Temporary orders last years or even a decade .

Appeals are blocked, delayed, or dismissed on procedural technicalities.

Families are trapped in holding patterns , unable to move forward.

Courts reward those who navigate the social and financial networks , while pro se or disabled litigants are penalized.

Bar associations, private investigators, and court connected professionals profit from prolonged involvement.

This is not a flaw in the system. This is a structural problem. Temporary orders are intended to provide stability while cases are resolved. Instead, they have become tools of indefinite control. Families are punished for trying to challenge them, while courts deflect responsibility and legislators claim they cannot intervene.

So how is this possible? Why do legislatures sit by while families are trapped? Why do courts enforce orders with no authority, across state lines, for years at a time? The answers lie in institutional self preservation. Judges protect their own. The Bar Association protects its network and its revenue. Politicians deflect and cite separation of powers all while families are left to navigate the chaos alone.

But there is hope. Awareness is growing. Advocates like Heather Bendl are forcing courts to confront their own rules, shining a light on jurisdictional violations, and showing that the law can be enforced even when courts resist. Change is possible but only if we document these abuses, demand legislative oversight, and push for enforceable review mechanisms.

Families deserve temporary orders that are truly temporary. They deserve a right to appeal that cannot be blocked. They deserve courts that uphold constitutional protections, rather than treat them as optional.

It’s time to ask the hard questions:

How can temporary orders last for nearly a decade?

How can appeals be denied or ignored indefinitely?

Why do systems designed to protect children instead become tools of control?

What legislative reforms can create real accountability and oversight in family courts?

The answers will not come easily. The courts, the bar, and political offices will resist. But exposure and persistence work. Each story documented, each pattern revealed, each systemic failure highlighted brings us closer to reform.

Temporary should not mean indefinite. Families deserve an exit and the right to appeal

.