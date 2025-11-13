A closer look at Senate Bill 174, shared parenting, and the national conversation about family court reform.

I’m Renee Kitani, a Virginia based family court reform advocate and journalist focusing on New Jersey, Virginia, and Florida. When I saw posts about Ohio’s SB 174 circulating online, I wanted to dig deeper to understand what the bill actually says beyond social media headlines.

Ohio lawmakers are weighing Senate Bill 174, a measure that could significantly change how family courts decide custody disputes. The bill would establish a presumption of equal parenting time as the default starting point when parents separate. Judges could still deviate from equal time, but they would be required to issue written findings of factexplaining why the arrangement is not in the best interest of the child.

The bill also addresses several key areas:

Parental Rights and Paternity: SB 174 proposes that unwed fathers can establish paternity quickly, with fees waived for those who cannot afford them, and hearings held within 30 days whenever possible. Advocates say this ensures fathers can legally assert their rights without being blocked by procedural delays.

Temporary Orders and Contempt: Judges would be required to consider whether parents have followed temporary custody orders when making final decisions. This is meant to hold parents accountable while clarifying that temporary orders are not automatically final.

Child Support Provisions: The bill presumes that child support payments are used for the child’s benefit, but it also creates mechanisms for accountability when disputes arise. Advocates argue this helps prevent misallocation and ensures children actually receive the resources intended for them.

Written Findings and Judicial Transparency: One of the most controversial parts of the bill requires judges to document their reasons for deviating from the equal parenting presumption. Supporters see this as a critical step toward reducing arbitrary or biased decisions.

Registry Language: The bill clarifies the limited use of registries for fathers, aiming to prevent misuse while still recognizing a father’s right to be considered before adoption by a third party.

National Implications: SB 174 is modeled after similar legislation in other states, reflecting a broader trend toward shared parenting laws across the country.

Supporters Say the Reform Is Overdue

Advocates for shared parenting, including Mark Ludwig of Americans for Equal Shared Parenting, argue the bill would end decades of bias toward one parent usually the mother and ensure that children maintain strong relationships with both parents after separation.

“Equal time doesn’t mean perfect parents,” Ludwig testified.

“It means children have the right to both parents unless there’s a clear, proven reason otherwise.”

Supporters say requiring written justification curbs arbitrary decisions by judges, who now have broad discretion in custody rulings. They also contend that a presumption of equal parenting will reduce litigation, lower child-support disputes, and stabilize families.

Under SB 174, temporary custody orders would be weighed more carefully courts must consider whether each parent complied before issuing final orders. Advocates also highlight that clearer child support guidelines and paternity provisions could streamline court proceedings and reduce unnecessary delays.

Critics Warn of Unintended Consequences

Opponents, including some domestic violence organizations and family law attorneys, warn that the bill may limit judicial discretion and oversimplify complex family dynamics.

They argue that no two custody cases are the same, and judges must have flexibility to act in a child’s best interest something a statutory presumption might undermine. In their view, the bill risks imposing a one size fits all model on families facing issues such as domestic violence, addiction, or relocation.

Some also question the practicality of new timelines for paternity hearings, warning that the 30 day mandate could overwhelm already burdened juvenile courts unless additional magistrates are hired.

And while the bill references “parental rights” under the U.S. and Ohio Constitutions, critics note that neither document explicitly mentions such rights, relying instead on judicial precedent from cases like Troxel v. Granville (2000), which recognized the fundamental liberty interest of parents in the care and custody of their children.

The Broader Picture

Beyond Ohio, similar legislation is advancing across the country. States including Arkansas, Kentucky, and West Virginia have passed versions of shared parenting laws, reflecting a growing bipartisan belief that children benefit from both parents’ involvement after separation.

At the same time, critics caution that importing these laws wholesale can backfire if not paired with safeguards for families facing abuse or neglect.

The Ohio proposal remains in committee, with lawmakers signaling that amendments could soon send it to the Senate floor. Whatever the outcome, the debate reflects a national reckoning with the family court system one that pits judicial flexibility against parental equality, and discretion against transparency.

Conclusion

Supporters call SB 174 a step toward fairness and accountability. Opponents see it as a potential overreach into judicial authority. Both sides agree on one point: how Ohio handles this bill could influence how the rest of the nation redefines what it means to be a parent after divorce.

Renee Kitani is a journalist and family court reform advocate based in Virginia, focusing on judicial accountability and parental rights issues in New Jersey, Virginia, and Florida.