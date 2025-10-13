Across the world from the UK to the United States families are being destroyed by a system that profits from conflict. Parental alienation is not just a personal tragedy; it’s part of a business model.

When one parent lies, manipulates, or files false accusations to cut the other parent out of a child’s life, courts too often look the other way. Instead of holding bad actors accountable, they feed the problem and in the United States, federal funding actually rewards it.

Under Title IV‑D of the Social Security Act, state courts receive federal incentive payments based on the amount of child support they collect and enforce. On paper, this funding was meant to ensure children are supported. But in practice, it has created a perverse incentive: the more conflict, the more orders, the more “services” the more money the system earns.

This financial pipeline fuels an entire cottage industry of court-appointed professionals:

Guardians ad litem with minimal qualifications, sometimes no more than a high school education, making life-altering recommendations about children they barely know.

“Supervisors” charging hundreds of dollars per hour to oversee visits between parents and children.

Custody evaluators, therapists, and parenting coordinators whose livelihoods depend on ongoing conflict not resolution.

Every false allegation, every drawn out hearing, every “evaluation” means more billable hours and more federal dollars. Parents lose their homes, their savings, and sometimes their sanity, while the system thrives.

This is not justice it’s a federally funded business model built on family breakdown.

It’s time for transparency and accountability.

It’s time for laws that protect children and parents, not bureaucracies and contractors.

And it’s time to demand that Congress reform Title IV‑D and stop funding conflict.

This is a worldwide issue but in America, it’s a taxpayer‑funded tragedy.