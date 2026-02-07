It has been a few months since I last wrote anything humorous about my father and his care center. I once used cartoons, but I have shifted to photographs with brief commentary.

I used to refer to him as my own version of Archie Bunker, but he has since acquired a new name and with it, a new series of stories. The name was not mine. It was given to him by the laundress at the facility. She calls him Pete the Southern Peach.

My father lives in Loudoun County. He is ninety-two years old, a Marine, and fiercely independent. He is also exacting. He calls me three times a day.

He refuses to eat the puréed meals provided by the care center. I do not blame him. The food is dehydrated and unrecognizable. This has become an ongoing dispute one I have discussed with nearly everyone at the facility. I have since accepted that I will be cooking for him.

I now arrive bearing provisions: applesauce, smoothies, cottage cheese. We began with a cooler. This has evolved into designated space in the nurses’ refrigerator and freezer, including room for ice cream.

My father does call frequently, and he is demanding. Today, during one of those calls, he said without irony or expression “Do you know what the nurse said to me?”

I asked what she had said.

He replied, “She said I am a pain in the ass.”

I laughed. He did not.

Perhaps the solution is excessive politeness: I am sorry, but I cannot do these things for myself. Would you mind reheating my oatmeal? It is cold each day. Could you warm my coffee? Would you please take the ice cream my daughter brought me from the freezer? And if you have a moment, could you see whether there is any cottage cheese left?

There never is.