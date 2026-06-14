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Richard Luthmann
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The best part of this story is the order beneath the beauty. Polo looks glamorous from a distance, but up close it is timing, horsemanship, control, speed, nerve, and structure. That is why the District Cup belongs on the National Mall. It puts an old sport in the middle of the republic’s front yard and reminds people that public life need not always be ugly, ideological, or broken. Mary Muldoon, Dan Coleman, Charlie Muldoon, the teams, and the organizers helped make the event feel continuous rather than staged. The final chukker gave it the finish.

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