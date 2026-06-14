On the National Mall, where public space becomes temporary arena, the District Cup unfolded with structure and speed. Six teams entered the tournament format, moving through a full series of chukkers that tested pace, control, and endurance across the day.

From the field level, it was less about spectacle and more about continuity each match building cleanly into the next.

Announcing duties were shared throughout the event, primarily between Mary Muldoon and Dan Coleman. Together, they carried the flow of the matches tracking play, transitions, and the rhythm of the scoreboard so the audience could follow the game as it shifted.

Within that shared responsibility, Mary stood out. Her command of timing and familiarity with the game were evident throughout the day. She wasn’t stepping outside the structure of the match she was operating inside it, keeping pace with the field in real time.

That connection to the sport is part of a larger family presence in polo. Her brother, Charlie Muldoon, is closely tied to the broader organization and tradition of the District Cup in Washington, where the event returns year after year as both competition and continuity.

The tournament itself moved steadily through six teams and a full rotation of chukkers, with momentum shifting as matches progressed. The pace tightened as the day went on, culminating in a final match against Palm Beach

.

The last chukker was the most intense stretch of the day fast, controlled, and decisive. Both sides played at full speed, with possession and pressure shifting rapidly as the clock narrowed the field of options.

In the end, the winning team secured the match in that final stretch, closing the tournament at a high pace rather than a slow finish. The trophy photo marks that moment after a day that built steadily toward that final chukker.

What stayed consistent throughout the event was the structure holding it together: announcers maintaining flow, players responding in real time, and organizers keeping the tournament format intact across six teams and multiple rounds.

Set against the backdrop of the National Mall, the District Cup functioned exactly as it was designed to

fast when it needed to be, steady when it had to be, and decisive when it mattered most.

Closing image: Renee Kitani with Mary Muldoon at the end of the day