There is a particular kind of beauty to Loudoun County in late spring and summer the rolling fields, the quiet roads, and the sense that everything green around you is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

That is part of why I keep going back to Lucketts. It is not just a farmers market. It feels like a weekly return to something steadier than the rest of life.

I came home recently with tomatoes, cantaloupe, lettuce, celery, and a few other things. Simple food, the kind that usually doesn’t require much thought beyond whether it looks good and whether you want to eat it later that day.

And yet the total stayed with me more than usual.

The tomatoes were about $4.25 a pound. Lettuce was $5.50 a head. Celery was $3.50. Nothing was outrageous on its own. But together, it came to about $40, and it felt different than it used to.

Not shocking. Just higher than memory expects.

What’s interesting is how uneven it all is.

Celery still behaves like celery always has steady, almost indifferent to the broader changes around it. Lettuce moves more, tied to weather and how easily it holds up once harvested. Tomatoes feel like the most sensitive of all, changing with heat, rain, and the unpredictability of a growing season that no longer feels predictable.

So what looks like “prices going up” is really something more complicated: different crops reacting differently to the same pressures.

Still, I don’t go to Lucketts for cheap food. I go because it is better food. There is a clarity to it that doesn’t exist in a supermarket aisle. You see the season in real time. You can tell what is struggling and what is thriving just by what is on the table that week.

But I have started to notice something shifting in the background.

The farmers market is no longer the place where you expect savings. It is becoming the place where you see the actual cost of things more clearly.

Later in the season, I wait for Loudoun and Maryland orchards to open especially places like the ones that fill the summer with peaches that are worth planning a trip around. That part of the year still feels like something to look forward to without hesitation.

But even there, I find myself wondering what the prices will look like this time.

And more unexpectedly, I find myself thinking about tomatoes.

A few years ago, growing them at home never seemed worth the effort. Too much work for something that was already easy to buy. But now I am not so sure. When a simple basket of them at the market begins to feel like a decision instead of an impulse, the calculation changes.

I find myself thinking about my friends who still grow their own especially the ones who end up with more tomatoes than they know what to do with. It makes a different kind of sense now.

I still leave the farmers market looking forward to eating what I bought. That part hasn’t changed. The taste is still better. The experience still feels worth it.

But I also leave noticing something else: how quickly “reasonable” becomes “noticeable,” and how quietly that shift happens, one season at a time.