This week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is seeking proposals for a new “next-generation” dental care administrator. The stated goal: modernize and standardize community dental care nationwide, expand provider networks, and improve access for eligible veterans.

On paper, reform is coming.

In reality, my 92-year-old father a Korean War Marine cannot chew his food.

He was recently hospitalized with double pneumonia. He required a feeding tube. He went in thin and came out even thinner, losing more than fifteen pounds. At 92, that level of weight loss changes facial structure, gum support, and stability. The dentures he had worn for years no longer fit.

They are not damaged.

They are not elective.

They are medically necessary.

He struggles to chew. He struggles to swallow. At his age, compromised nutrition is not minor

it is clinically significant.

Since December, I have been attempting to secure a denture adjustment through his VA benefits in Virginia after he transferred from New Jersey.

His primary care provider agreed the adjustment was medically necessary. A written letter documented this. Two referrals were entered into the system:

• Nutrition

• Dental (community care)

The nutrition referral was processed.

The dental referral was not properly uploaded.

We are now in February.

No appointment. No resolution.

Meanwhile, the VA reports that approximately 26% of enrolled veterans are eligible for dental benefits and that hundreds of thousands receive dental services annually. The new dental contract promises greater efficiency, stronger networks, and better coordination.

But here is the operational question:

What happens between a physician documenting medical necessity and a veteran receiving an appointment?

Where does accountability sit when referrals stall?

If eligibility is clear and medical necessity is documented, what internal tracking mechanisms exist to prevent delay?

Is there a maximum processing timeframe for community dental referrals?

Is there regional variability in how out-of-state dental work is handled?

How are elderly or medically fragile veterans prioritized?

Because this is not about network expansion in theory.

It is about intake systems, referral processing, and administrative execution.

Modernization does not begin with contracts. It begins with the veteran already inside the system.

At 92, delays carry consequences:

• Continued difficulty eating

• Risk of further weight loss

• Risk of aspiration

• Decline in strength and recovery

I have scheduled a private dental appointment and will likely pay out-of-pocket. I cannot wait while administrative gaps remain unresolved.

But stepping in privately does not answer the broader concern:

How many other elderly veterans are in the same position?