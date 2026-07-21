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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

This is the civic discipline America badly needs. Too many voters are trained to react to emotional labels instead of reading legal language. “Rights,” “fairness,” “democracy,” and “protections” can mean very different things once embedded in constitutional text. A constitution is not a press release. It is a weapon, a shield, and a boundary line all at once. Change one sentence, and you may change the power of courts, legislators, agencies, families, and citizens for decades. Virginians do not need to agree before they pay attention. But they do need to stop outsourcing their understanding to headlines, ads, and political machines.

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1 reply by Renee kitani
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

You're welcome!

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