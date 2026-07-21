“A citizen’s responsibility is not only to vote, but to understand the decisions that shape the future of our Commonwealth.”

When I took this picture standing with the American flag, I thought about why I continue to write.

The flag represents something bigger than any one person or any one political moment. It represents the idea that our government belongs to the people and that we have a responsibility to understand what is happening around us.

Over the past several years, I have spent a lot of time advocating, learning, and watching how laws and court decisions affect real people. One thing has become very clear to me: words matter.

Words written into laws and constitutions are not just words on paper. They can affect families, communities, and the rights people have for years to come.

That is why I believe Virginians need to start paying attention to the conversations happening around our state Constitution.

Many people may not realize that changes to Virginia’s Constitution are being discussed involving some of the most important and personal issues we face today marriage, reproductive rights, voting rights, and redistricting.

These are not small issues. These are questions about what we believe should be protected in our founding document and how Virginia will be governed moving forward.

So why is this happening?

The Virginia Constitution is not changed easily. Any proposed amendment must go through a process before it can be placed before voters. That means these conversations happen before citizens ever step into a voting booth.

And that is exactly why understanding matters.

A lot of people will hear about these issues through headlines, social media posts, or political advertisements. But a headline rarely tells the whole story. Before we vote on changing the document that guides our Commonwealth, we should know what is actually being proposed.

One proposed change involves adding language related to reproductive rights and protections. Another involves changing language in the Constitution regarding marriage.

There are also discussions involving voting rights, including how restoration of rights after a felony conviction should be handled.

Another major issue is redistricting who draws the boundaries that determine how Virginians are represented in government. The lines on a map may seem simple, but they can have a lasting impact on communities and elections.

People will have different opinions on these issues. That is part of living in a free society.

But before we argue, we should understand.

Before we vote, we should read.

Before we make changes to our Constitution, we should ask what those changes mean and what impact they may have.

I believe citizens have a role beyond election day. We have a role in staying informed and making sure we understand the decisions that will shape the future of our state.

This is why I am writing about this.

Not because I expect everyone to agree with me.

But because I believe every Virginian deserves to know what is happening and have the opportunity to think about it for themselves.

Our Constitution belongs to the people.

And the conversation about its future should include all of us.