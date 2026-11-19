From the breakfast table to the halls of Congress, three days of conversations, collaboration, and efforts to bring children’s and families’ issues into the legislative discussion.

Washington, D.C., has a way of bringing conversations into sharper focus. Ideas that may begin around a meeting table eventually have to find their way into the larger public discussion, where policy is debated, questions are raised, and people are asked to listen.

From November 16 through 18, advocates, researchers, legislators, and individuals with firsthand experience gathered in Washington for a series of events organized by the National Council for Equal Shared Parenting (NCESP), under the leadership of Mark Ludwig.

The purpose was bigger than any one meeting or organization. It was an opportunity to bring people together, share knowledge, develop leadership, and continue conversations about children, parents, and the policies that shape family life.

I attended as a member of the Legislative Development Group. My interest was not simply in attending another advocacy event. I wanted to learn more about how people work together to bring these issues into the legislative process, and how conversations about state family courts, federal policy, and the well-being of children connect.

Pictured: Mark Ludwig, Cristin Isaacson, and Molly K. Olson at the Washington gathering.

Leadership, Education, and Experience

One of the important parts of the gathering was the Leadership Development Breakfast, held Tuesday at the Holiday Inn.

The Legislative Development Group brings together mothers, fathers, grandparents, and people connected with organizations that collaborate with NCESP. Their experiences and perspectives may differ, but the shared concern is the well being of children and the importance of keeping both parents in the conversation.

That distinction matters. Family policy is often discussed through the lens of conflict between adults. But the larger question is what happens to children when family relationships break down and the systems meant to help families become difficult to navigate.

The breakfast offered an opportunity to listen, learn, and hear from people who have spent years working in this area. Among those whose expertise was represented was Molly K. Olson, whose work on Title IV-D and shared-parenting policy has helped inform the broader discussion.

Title IV-D is not always easy to explain. It is part of the federal Social Security Act and establishes the framework for the federal state child support enforcement program. Understanding how federal requirements, state administration, and family court practices intersect takes time and careful study.

I have sometimes hesitated when trying to explain the subject because I know how complicated it can become. A conversation with Molly reminded me that learning how to communicate these issues clearly is an ongoing process. Even people who have worked in this field for many years continue refining how they explain the law and make the case for change.

That was one of the most useful lessons of the morning. Advocacy requires conviction, but it also requires patience, preparation, and a willingness to keep learning.

The gathering also included recognition of leadership and contributions to the shared parenting conversation.

An award presentation during the NCESP gathering, recognizing leadership and contributions to the shared parenting conversation.

Taking the Conversation to Capitol Hill

The work did not remain inside the breakfast room.

My daughter and I spent time visiting congressional offices in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House Office Buildings. We introduced ourselves, shared information, and distributed invitations to the congressional briefing.

For my daughter, this was her first time participating in this kind of congressional outreach. We walked the halls, approached offices, and took the opportunity to introduce the subject to the people working there.

There is something different about carrying a conversation from a meeting room into the halls of Congress. It becomes less abstract. You are no longer simply discussing what should happen. You are making an effort to bring the issue to the attention of the people who have a role in shaping federal policy.

Not every office visit results in an immediate answer, and meaningful legislative work rarely happens in a single conversation. But introductions matter. Information matters. So does the willingness to show up, explain why an issue deserves attention, and leave the door open for further discussion.

The congressional outreach was part of a larger effort to bring attention to the relationship between federal policy and the family court system, including questions surrounding Title IV-D, shared parenting, and the interests of children and both parents.

When People Are Determined to Be Heard

Getting to Washington was not easy for everyone.

Travel disruptions and cancelled flights affected some of the plans. Some participants made the decision to drive rather than miss the opportunity to take part. Despite the difficulties, people continued making their way to the gathering.

That kind of determination says something about the people involved. They came from different places and different backgrounds, carrying different experiences, but they made the effort to be present.

The congressional briefing was another important part of the three day effort. Bringing the discussion to congressional offices and staff is a step toward making sure that family policy concerns are part of a broader legislative conversation.

These issues are not confined to one political party, and they should not be reduced to a conflict between mothers and fathers. Families are affected across political, economic, and geographic lines. Children need adults and institutions willing to look beyond the anger that can accompany family disputes.

There are difficult questions to address. How should federal policy interact with state family court systems? What role do Title IV-D requirements and incentives play? How can due process be protected? And how can policy better recognize the importance of children having meaningful relationships with both parents when it is safe and appropriate?

These are not simple questions, and they deserve thoughtful discussion rather than slogans.

A Conversation That Continues

What I took away from these days in Washington was the importance of collaboration.

No single person or organization has every answer. Progress depends on people who are willing to share what they know, listen to experiences different from their own, and work toward a common purpose.

Mark Ludwig and NCESP brought people together for that purpose. The gathering created room for education, leadership development, congressional outreach, and conversations among people who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to meet.

I am still learning. I believe that is important to acknowledge. There is a great deal to understand about federal policy, state court systems, and the legislative process. But learning is part of advocacy, too. It is how we become more accurate, more effective, and better prepared to explain why these issues matter.

For me, the most important point remains the children. This should not be about one parent winning and another losing. It should be about whether the systems and policies surrounding families are serving children well, protecting fairness, and recognizing the value of both parents in their lives.

The conversations began around a breakfast table. They continued in the hallways of congressional office buildings and through meetings with people working toward legislative change.

Washington was an important stop, but it is not the finish line. The work continues when everyone returns home, when the conversations are carried forward, and when people remain willing to work together.

Because at the center of this discussion are children, and they deserve our best efforts.