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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

This is the right frame: not mothers versus fathers, but children versus a machine that profits from broken family structure. Title IV-D needs a hard congressional look. Any funding system that incentivizes separation, maximizes collections, or treats parenting time as secondary to money is overdue for reform. Children need financial support, but they also need daily love, discipline, identity, and contact with both parents whenever safe and appropriate. Advocates showing up repeatedly in Washington matters. Movements become real when lawmakers hear the same story from Missouri, Michigan, New York, Florida, Virginia, and beyond: the pattern is national.

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