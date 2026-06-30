Washington Breakfast with Advocates Working on Family Court Reform

I was in Washington this week for a breakfast with advocates through the National Council for Equal Shared Parenting.

This wasn’t a casual gathering. It was a working breakfast with advocates, attorneys, and people who have worked in or around legislative spaces. The focus was education especially around Title IV-D, how it was originally written, and how it now intersects with family court outcomes across the states.

The organization was started by Mark Ludwig. He’s a father, but more importantly, he’s been steady in this work for a long time. What stands out about him is consistency. He stays focused on the structure of the system and what it is producing in real families. And he’s clear on this point it’s not about mothers versus fathers. It’s about children having meaningful relationships with both parents whenever it is safe and appropriate.

What I’ve seen now is that this is not a one time trip to Washington.

I was there back in November, and now we’re back again. Each time we return, the group is larger. The numbers are growing. The reach is growing. The voices are growing.

We are there to advocate. We are there for change. And we are there to make sure legislators understand what is actually happening on the ground in families.

When we speak to legislators, it comes down to something very simple. This is not a niche issue anymore. What we are seeing is something that has become widespread an epidemic of broken families, where systems that were meant to support children are now, in many cases, part of long term separation.

What ties everyone together is not background or geography.

It is children.

Children who have been pulled out of daily life with one parent. Children growing up without consistent contact. Parents and grandparents who are still trying to rebuild what was lost.

People came in from Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and New Jersey. I’m from Virginia. Different places, but the same underlying reality being described.

When we talk about the system, a lot of it comes back to Title IV-D the federal child support funding structure that was created in the 1970s. The original intent was straightforward: help states collect child support and make sure children were financially supported.

But over time, the way the incentives are structured has had consequences that were not part of the original design. What families describe is that it doesn’t just operate as a financial enforcement system anymore. It has become something that can unintentionally deepen conflict and, in some cases, extend separation between parents and children.

That is why this group exists. The National Council for Equal Shared Parenting is trying to bring attention to that gap between what was intended and what is actually happening in practice, and to push for reforms that keep children connected to both parents whenever it is safe and appropriate.

When we speak to legislators, we try to keep it simple. This isn’t about picking sides. It’s about whether the system is actually serving children in the way it was meant to. And whether the incentives inside Title IV-D need to be reexamined so families are not unintentionally harmed by the structure itself.

The breakfast wasn’t formal. It wasn’t scripted. It was people talking honestly about what they’ve lived through.

And what I’m taking with me is this; this isn’t isolated. It’s happening across states, and more people are starting to recognize the pattern.

This conversation is continuing to grow, and each time we go back to Washington, it is clearer that it is not going away.

It is becoming a national conversation.