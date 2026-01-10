Renee’s Substack

Renee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Follow the money and the fog lifts. Family court didn’t “drift” off mission—it was incentivized to. Title IV dollars reward intervention, paperwork, and duration, not success. So cases never end. Judges appoint the same insiders. Lawyers bill forever. Evaluators repeat themselves. Guardians are immune. Parents who resist are branded “uncooperative.” Children become inventory. This isn’t child welfare. It’s child warehousing. And like any cartel, the system protects itself first. Oversight is theater. Complaints vanish. Reformers are punished. The tragedy isn’t just bureaucratic—it’s generational. Kids lose years. Families lose trust. And the public is finally realizing this isn’t incompetence. It’s a business model.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Renee kitani · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture