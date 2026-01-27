Congress recently convened only the second formal hearing on the federal Child Support Enforcement program since 2012. For a system that touches millions of families and billions in federal funds, the scarcity of oversight is striking. Yet the issues it raises are profound, affecting not just financial obligations but the very structure of family life.

The hearing took place on January 21, 2026, in a House office building in Washington, D.C., and lasted approximately 90 to 120 minutes. Despite the program’s nationwide impact, it drew little media attention. Many families affected by the system learned of it not through news coverage, but through informal networks of parents and advocates who track family court and child welfare policy closely. For a program that has not received dedicated congressional scrutiny in more than a decade, the quiet surrounding the proceedings was remarkable.

The program and its architects

Among the witnesses was a senior official from Texas, Ruth Anne Thornton, director of the Child Support Division in the Texas Office of the Attorney General. Her testimony was measured, professional, and consistent with the position of nearly every state agency that relies on Title IV-D the federal child support enforcement framework for operational funding.

Title IV-D, along with its companion Title IV-E, was created in the 1970s with the intention of supporting disadvantaged children, ensuring financial responsibility among parents, and providing stability to households that might otherwise struggle. In the early years, the programs were relatively narrow in scope: helping establish child support orders, facilitating collections, and assisting families in navigating the court system.

Over time, however, these statutes evolved into a federally subsidized enforcement and services ecosystem, sustained by performance metrics, matching funds, and reimbursement formulas. Today, the system touches almost every aspect of a child’s and parent’s interaction with the courts. States receive federal dollars based on the number of cases opened, orders established, enforcement actions taken, and collections processed. Every case generates a cascade of services: guardians ad litem, custody evaluators, supervised visitation providers, parenting coordinators, attorneys, and contracted experts. Each role depends on the continuation of active cases, and in many instances, closure or reconciliation carries no comparable institutional reward.

Lived experience: what families face

I have personally witnessed the effects of this system on someone I loved dearly a fit, devoted parent with no finding of unfitness, no substantiated abuse, and no criminal conduct. Yet this individual spent years in family court, not because the facts demanded it, but because the process did.

Fees accumulated. Evaluations multiplied. Orders expanded. Compliance requirements grew increasingly complex. Financial resources were exhausted long before legal clarity was reached. And all the while, the system’s stated purpose to protect children and support families remained largely symbolic. The result was not child protection. It was financial, legal, and emotional ruin.

This is not an isolated story. Across the country, families describe the same experience: prolonged litigation without adjudicated wrongdoing, often driven not by danger to children but by procedural momentum. Congressional hearings and testimony have made clear that the system designed to help children and families often inflicts financial, emotional, and legal harm instead, showing how its operation frequently contradicts its intended purpose.

National statistics illustrate the scope of this issue: Title IV-D currently enforces child support for more than 17 million children nationwide, with contested cases often lasting three years or longer. While the intent of the law is to ensure financial stability for children, the way the system is structured can produce outcomes that destabilize families instead.

The structural incentives

The mechanics of Title IV-D funding explain much of the system’s behavior. States receive federal matching funds that reward volume and enforcement, rather than resolution or family stability. Agencies are evaluated on performance metrics such as orders established, collections achieved, and cases maintained, rather than on family well-being.

The professionals who populate this ecosystem guardians, evaluators, coordinators, and attorneys are largely dependent on active cases for their livelihoods. Cases that drag on create predictable revenue streams for courts and contractors alike. This does not make them villains; it makes the outcomes structurally predictable, even when they conflict with the original mission of the program.

Families organize and advocate

Families from across the political spectrum are now working with advocates to bring these issues directly to Washington, including those collaborating with Mark Ludwig, lifetime national child advocate. They are not opposing child support. They are not advocating neglect. They are calling for structural honesty. They are asking Congress to confront whether Titles IV-D and IV-E, as currently implemented, reward outcomes that no parent would choose and no child deserves.

The 2026 hearing itself underscored this reality. Roughly 90–120 minutes of testimony revealed gaps in policy, structural incentives that perpetuate prolonged cases, and outcomes that often harm families rather than help them. While intended to protect children, the discussion made clear that the program frequently produces financial, emotional, and legal strain instead.

The challenge before Congress

Public policy often drifts far from its original intent. When that happens, reform requires more than good intentions. It requires a willingness to examine who benefits, who pays, and why change is resisted. Family law has become one of the least scrutinized, yet most economically and socially consequential, corners of the modern administrative state.

After fourteen years of limited oversight, Congress has begun to look again. Families are watching and organizing to see whether lawmakers will act decisively, or whether this cycle of harm will continue unchecked.

Advocates navigating the halls of Congress in November 2025, educating representatives on Title IV-D and child support reform

