I’ve learned something the hard way over the last few years, and I want to share it for anyone who feels crushed by the system.

At the trial court level, especially in family court, checks and balances often fail. Judges have enormous discretion. Powerful lawyers know this. When they see a pro se litigant, they often pounce not because the person is wrong, but because they are exposed.

This is not how justice is supposed to work. But it is how the system often operates in practice.

The Constitution is enforced on appeal, not in the courtroom where the violation occurs.

Due process, equal protection, disability rights, and impartial tribunals are most often enforced on appeal and in federal court, not at the trial level. That is by design, not by accident.

Checks and balances do not happen immediately. They happen over time, through records, transcripts, appeals, witnesses, and persistence.

Pro se litigants are not losing because they lack truth. They are targeted because they rely on rules being followed while powerful actors rely on rules being ignored.

What keeps the Constitution alive is not comfort. It is persistence.

It is people who refuse to change their story.

It is people who document violations.

It is people who keep appealing.

It is people who move cases into the light, where inconsistencies, conflicts, and abuses can no longer hide.

Power protects itself best in darkness and isolation. Appeals, federal filings, and public records destroy isolation.

History shows this again and again: real legal change does not come because trial courts behave. It comes because ordinary people refuse to stop pushing cases upward.

So if you are fighting and you are tired, know this:

Continuing is not just about one case.

It is about preserving due process.

It is about disability rights.

It is about equal protection.

It is about the Constitution itself.

Justice is slow.

But persistence is powerful

.