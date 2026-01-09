Renee’s Substack

Renee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Trial courts are where rights go to die quietly. Discretion replaces law. Power smells fear. Pro se litigants aren’t crushed because they’re wrong—they’re crushed because they’re unprotected. Family court is especially brutal because it operates in shadows, with little consequence for abuse. The Constitution doesn’t live there. It lives in the record. It lives on appeal. Justice in America is slow by design, not defect. Violations happen fast; correction happens later. That’s why persistence matters. Appeals force sunlight. Federal review breaks isolation. Power hates paper trails. If you’re still standing, still filing, still telling the truth—you’re not losing. You’re loading the record.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Renee kitani · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture