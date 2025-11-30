Children often pay the hidden price of divorce or separation. One parent remains central to daily life while the other gradually drifts to the margins. The consequences emotional stress, academic struggles, and fractured relationships can last a lifetime. The National Council for Equal Shared Parenting, founded by Mark Ludwig, aims to change that. Its stated mission is simple: ensure children retain meaningful, stable relationships with both fit, willing, and able parents. The organization combines advocacy, research, and public education to influence how family law treats shared parenting.

On Thanksgiving evening, Ludwig went live on Facebook to invite the public to become Charter Founding Members of NCESP. Those who join will receive an official certificate and have their name listed on a special section of the council’s website, recognizing their support. The move signals more than a symbolic gesture; it is an early step in building a committed community of supporters who can help fund outreach, educational materials, and advocacy initiatives aimed at reshaping public awareness and policy on shared parenting.

NCESP’s work is grounded in research. Studies consistently show that children with active, involved parents on both sides fare better socially, emotionally, and academically. Ludwig and his team seek to translate that evidence into actionable advocacy, educational resources, and legislative engagement. The council is part of a growing movement of parents and advocates who are challenging the conventional approach to post-separation parenting.

For those who care about children’s rights, becoming a Charter Founding Member, following updates, and sharing the council’s mission is a way to join the front lines. This is not a passive effort. These are warriors committed to ensuring that children have both parents, fully engaged and recognized. The fight is ongoing, and the mission is clear: we will not stop until we achieve victory.

